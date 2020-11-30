A woman has reported to police that she was raped by a man after smoking marijuana with him on Friday night.
The victim reported that the incident occurred as she slept next to her child.
The incident occurred on Friday night at her home where she and the man were liming.
The victim told police that she and the man, whom she knew, smoked marijuana.
Around 10 p.m., she went into a bedroom to put her child to sleep, and she also fell asleep.
Three hours later, she awoke when the man raping her.
She told police that when she pushed off the man, and they began to argue.
He then pointed a firearm at her, and threatened to shoot her.
However, he did not discharge the firearm, and he left her home.
The victim made a report to the Ste Madeleine police, and officers took her to the Princes Town District Health Facility.
WPC Buntin is continuing investigations.