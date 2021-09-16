POLICE rescued a 25-year-old woman on Wednesday who lay in her bed unable to move for four days after she was beaten, burned and raped by her husband.
The victim was beaten with metal pipe on her legs until she was unable to walk, she told police.
The victim’s upper body bore burn marks which she told officers was from a heated metal comb.
Police arrested a 25-year-old man, and he remains in police custody as officers investigate multiple offences from the incident, including rape and malicious wounding.
The victim was taken by paramedics to the Princes Town District Health Facility, then transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital where she is in critical condition.
She has also tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus, police said.
A police report said that officers received a tip off via phone and went to the victim’s house on Wednesday.
They entered the premises and found the victim in a bedroom suffering from injuries to her legs and burns.
She told police she was unable to walk and in need of urgent medical attention.
She also told them that her husband, 25, beat her with a piece of iron and had sex with her against her will on Saturday.
He left her in the room where she remained until police were contacted and officers found her.
Officers of the Gender-Based Violence Unit are also involved in the investigations.