Killed: Ryan Singh
A woman detained for questioning into the murder of Rio Claro labourer Ryan Singh a week ago, has been released from custody.
 
The directions came from Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Joan Honore-Paul on Thursday.
 
Homicide Bureau detectives will conduct further investigations into this matter.
 
According to reports, around 2 p.m. on May 21, Singh, 21, was with his cousin, Sandra Singh-Bahadoor, and her husband Lutchman Bahadoor, in a shed at their home at Bucket Corner, Naparima Mayaro Road, Rio Claro when they were approached by a woman, her common-law husband, and two Venezuelan nationals.
 
The three men were armed with cutlasses.
 
An argument turned into a scuffle between one of the Venezuelan men and another man.
 
Singh intervened and the three men began chopping him.
 
Singh ran and fell down a short distance away.
 
He was pursued by the woman and the men.
 
The four men continued their attack with the cutlasses and the woman with a boulder.
 
They then left Singh and fled the scene.
 
Singh was taken to the Rio Claro Health Centre then transferred to the Sangre Grande District Hospital.
 
He was pronounced dead at 5.25 p.m. that same day.

