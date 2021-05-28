RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
A “communication” problem resulted in the imbroglio over doctors being rotated out of the Couva Hospital, North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) chief executive officer Davlin Thomas said yesterday.
In a phone interview with the Express, he said meetings will be held with the doctors to ensure there are no further communication issues and patient care continues to be a priority.
AS the white pirogue drifted in the waters just off Belle Garden in Tobago early yesterday morning, fishermen working nearby knew something was wrong.
What they saw in the small vessel stunned them.
Fourteen bodies, all of them male, along with a skull and other skeletal remains, were piled inside the vessel as it floated four miles off Belle Garden, police confirmed.
The bodies were all clad in tracksuits and green rain jackets and were severely decomposed, police investigators said.
Kind-hearted citizens, among them politicians, attorneys and business people, have responded to Abigail Pollard’s cry for help to feed her hungry children.
By midday yesterday, mere hours after the Express published her story, Pollard said she had received six hampers and pledges of food, electronic devices and other assistance for her children.