crime tape

Besson Street police are searching for a man who robbed a woman who was stuck in traffic on Monday afternoon in Port of Spain.

The victim told police that at about 4.45 p.m., she was in her Honda CRV proceeding south along Nelson Street where, in the vicinity of South East Port of Spain Secondary School, she was confronted by a man not known to her.

At the time her front windows were down.

The man snatched a bracelet that the woman was wearing and ran away.

The woman reported the incident and officers from Central Police Station went to the area.

Investigators said they are viewing CCTV footage of the incident.

