A New Grant woman was slashed across her face after an argument with a close male relative on Tuesday evening.
Gail Cummings-Jones, 48, a mother of one and grandmother of two, ran out of the house during the attack as the relative allegedly set their apartment on fire.
The woman is hospitalised in serious condition, while a 68-year-old suspect was detained in connection with the incident.
A police report said Cummings-Jones was at the apartment located in the basement level of a house at Second Branch Road in Monkey Town, when around 6.15 p.m. while was talking on her phone she was approached by the man.
Police said an argument broke out between the two, and the woman said she intended to call the police.
The report said the man armed himself with a cutlass and chopped her on the right cheek.
She raised an alarm as she ran out of the apartment and sought refuge at a neighbour’s home.
The report said the relative set a mattress on fire.
Officers of the Tableland Police Station led by Sgt Singh and Cpl Harripersad responded and the suspect was detained.
Police retrieved the cutlass at the scene.
When the Express visited the area on Wednesday, neighbour Rosanna Steele, who assisted Cummings-Jones, said the injured woman was taken to hospital by police officers.
“The ambulance was taking too long to arrive and the lady (Cummings-Jones) was bleeding and needed help,” said Steele, Cummings-Jones’ next-door neighbour.
Long wait for ambulance
Steele, who is a soca parang artiste who performs under the sobriquet Woman Ah Steele, said she tried to be true to her 2022 soca parang track titled “Be Nice”, in which she appealed to others to treat their neighbours well and lend a helping hand.
“I was going out the road when I got a phone call that the neighbour was dragged on the side of the road.
“I heard that a man put a knife and cut open her face. I returned home and saw my neighbour bleeding in the yard.
“I called the police instantly and they put me on to the ambulance.
“My brother went downstairs to find out what happened. I went behind him and I saw a small fire on a chair. I did not know at that time that two bedrooms were also on fire”, said Steele.
She said passers-by and neighbours formed a bucket brigade and doused the flames. “My brother tried to ‘out’ the flames but I saw the rooms blaze up more.
“I ran out in the road and called out to the neighbours ‘Help! Help! Fire!’
“Some cars stopped and I begged people to assist. I got as many buckets as I could give them. There is a half of barrel with water near the road and we started to dip the buckets in the barrel for water and run down in the apartment to out it.
“It was very rough time but together with neighbours and passers-by we extinguished the fire,” she said.
“While we waited on the ambulance, we tried to keep the bleeding down on the lady. “We put a towel on her.
“Her face had a slit from the top of her right ear across her mouth but the ambulance took too long to arrive so the police took her to the hospital,” said Steele.
She said the incident left her and her children traumatised, since she knew the victim for most of her life.
Officers of the Tableland police are continuing investigations.