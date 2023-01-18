flames

A Couva woman, who police were told set herself on fire last week, has died at the hospital.

May Ann Abdool, 27, of Indian Trail, died on Tuesday at the San Fernando General Hospital.

An initial police report on the incident stated that WPC Laloo and PC Padarath responded to the report in the early hours of January 8 which were relayed to them by officials of the Couva District Health Facility.

The officers met with a medical official who stated that around 12 a.m. the close male relative, also of Indian Trail, brought Abdool to the Couva District Health Facility.

The man told police officers that he and Abdool had an argument.

He reported that she threw gasoline on herself, then set herself on fire.

The medical official told officers that she was listed in critical condition.

Abdool was transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital where she died.

An autopsy is expected to be done at the Forensic Science Centre, St James.

