An Arima man who allegedly set security officer Taramattie Maharaj afire while on the compound of a primary school, has been charged with her murder.
Carl Cox, 57, of Pinto, Arima, was originally charged with attempted murder but, following Maharaj’s death, advice was received from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Joan Honore-Paul for the murder charge to be laid.
Cox is expected to face a Chaguanas magistrate on Monday.
Maharaj, 48, was at work on Saturday April 8, at the St Helena Hindu Primary School, when she got into an altercation with a man. During the incident, he allegedly poured a flammable substance on the victim before setting her ablaze and then leaving the premises.
The victim was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where she died on May 21. A man surrendered himself to the Las Lomas police post on April 9.
Cox was arrested and charged with attempted murder. He appeared before a Chaguanas magistrate for this offence and was remanded at the Golden Grove Prison.
On Thursday, Cox was charged with murder by way of warrant by constable Daniel of the Chaguanas Criminal Investigations Department (CID), following advice received from Honore-Paul on August 18.
Investigations were supervised by ASP Persad of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region Three, with the assistance of constable Daniel.