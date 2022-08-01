An innocent woman was shot as a result of the police response to a frightening attack planned by unknown men on officers of the Besson Street Police Station on Sunday.
It is being reported that just at 1.08a.m. officers on duty in the charge room observed their surveillance cameras was showing a Nissan Tiida parked at Picadilly Street near the Drag Mall, with a passenger loitering around the station building.
Two police officers left the station on foot and circled back to the rear of the police station where they saw the man flee into the car which sped away.
The officers chased and the men began firing. The officers returned fire as they ran along Picadilly Street.
The vehicle turned onto Independence Square South, and the suspects continued firing, before they escaped along Nelson Street towards South Quay.
The officers ran back to the station to get a patrol car to chase the suspects.
However, they discovered along the way that a woman had been shot while standing roadside.
The 27-year-old woman reported that at 1.18a.m. she was standing at Harry’s Punch, when she heard explosions coming from the direction of George Street.
She said he heard whistling sounds before realising she had been shot in the right foot.
The woman, of Laventille, was taken to hospital by the officers and is listed in a stable condition.
The area was cordoned off and eight spent shells were recovered.
The investigation found that the mystery Tiida had been parked at Picadilly Street from as early as 12.25a.m. that day, and had circled the area several times.
One suspect, a man described as of African descent, tall, wearing a green jersey, brown pants, had tried to gain access to the rear of the police station at 12.30a.m.
The motive for the attack is unknown.