Gunmen opened fire during a football match at Constantine Park in Macoya Gardens on Sunday night, leaving a 25-year-old woman nursing a gunshot wound to her left temple.
She was the only person injured in the incident.
Police said about 9.25 p.m. a group of people had gathered by the park when a white Nissan B15 pulled up near them.
Two men exited the car, one holding a handgun while the other was holding what appeared to be a rifle. The suspects shot at the group, before returning to the vehicle and driving away. The police were notified and a team of officers from the Northern Division led by Insp Toorie and PC Mohan responded.
Ten spent 5.56mm rounds, which are usually associated with high-powered automatic weapons, were seized at the scene along with ten spent 9mm shells, and two live 9mm rounds. In addition to the woman suffering an injury, the back windscreen of a Blue Ford Fiesta was damaged.