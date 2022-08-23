park

Gunmen opened fire during a football match at Constantine Park in Macoya Gardens on Sunday night, leaving a 25-year-old woman nursing a gunshot wound to her left temple.

She was the only person injured in the incident.

Police said about 9.25 p.m. a group of people had gathered by the park when a white Nissan B15 pulled up near them.

Two men exited the car, one holding a handgun while the other was holding what appeared to be a rifle. The suspects shot at the group, before returning to the vehicle and driving away. The police were notified and a team of officers from the Northern Division led by Insp Toorie and PC Mohan responded.

Ten spent 5.56mm rounds, which are usually associated with high-powered automatic weapons, were seized at the scene along with ten spent 9mm shells, and two live 9mm rounds. In addition to the woman suffering an injury, the back windscreen of a Blue Ford Fiesta was damaged.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Anna's body found

Anna's body found

The body of a young woman who went under while bathing in the waters of Guayaguayare, on Tri…

Shot boy ‘doing much better’

Shot boy ‘doing much better’

Summary: ONE of the children aged eight who was injured following last week Tuesday’s gun attack at Mon Repos, Morvant is now breathing on his own.

Little Hope and her suspected killer

Little Hope and her suspected killer

Officers of the TTPS Special Victims Unit will be held accountable if it is determined no action was taken after a neighbour claimed she made a report to the unit mere weeks before seven-year-old McKenzie Hope Rechia was found dead.

Recommended for you