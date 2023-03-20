PUBLIC Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales said yesterday the Opposition is putting misinformation into the public through its interpretation of the Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) Act, by which the RIC receives its funding.

Gonzales was responding to assertions yesterday by Barataria/San Juan MP Saddam Hosein that the RIC’s independence could be questioned as it “collects millions” from electricity providers like the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC).