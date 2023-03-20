A woman has been found shot dead, in the back seat of a vehicle.
The body has been identified as that of Natasha Moonasar, of Penal.
Her body was found slumped across the seat of a Nissan Wingroad near the Point Lisas roundabout this morning.
A gunman smashed his way into a house in Aranguez on Sunday night and shot a man dead in his bed.
The deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Dinesh Ragbir.
His relatives reported that at around 11.10p.m. they were in their bedrooms when they heard breaking glass and gunshots.
They ran from the house located at Freddy Street.
When police arrived, they found Ragbir dead in bed, with multiple gunshot wounds. Illegal drugs in the motive for the murder, police say.
A suspect was described as five feet, six inches in height, and wearing a grey hoodie and mask.
Trinidad and Tobago has recorded at least 128 homicides this year so far.