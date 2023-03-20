police tape

A woman has been found shot dead, in the back seat of a vehicle.

The body has been identified as that of Natasha Moonasar, of Penal.

Her body was found slumped across the seat of a Nissan Wingroad near the Point Lisas roundabout this morning.

A gunman smashed his way into a house in Aranguez on Sunday night and shot a man dead in his bed.

The deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Dinesh Ragbir.

His relatives reported that at around 11.10p.m. they were in their bedrooms when they heard breaking glass and gunshots.

They ran from the house located at Freddy Street.

When police arrived, they found Ragbir dead in bed, with multiple gunshot wounds. Illegal drugs in the motive for the murder, police say.

A suspect was described as five feet, six inches in height, and wearing a grey hoodie and mask.

Trinidad and Tobago has recorded at least 128 homicides this year so far.

UNC wrong on RIC

PUBLIC Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales said yesterday the Opposition is putting misinformation into the public through its interpretation of the Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) Act, by which the RIC receives its funding.

Gonzales was responding to assertions yesterday by Barataria/San Juan MP Saddam Hosein that the RIC’s independence could be questioned as it “collects millions” from electricity providers like the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC).

Surviving tragedy

Today Christine Carla Kangaloo assumes the presidency of Trinidad and Tobago, uniquely succeeding T&T’s first woman President, Paula-Mae Weekes, who simultaneously demits office.

At a ceremony which starts at 10 a.m. at the Grand Stand of the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, Kangaloo takes the oath of office, which will be administered by Chief Justice Ivor Archie, in the presence of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, ministers, Members of Parliament, foreign diplomats, Kangaloo’s husband Kerwyn Garcia and other members of her family and a cross-section of citizens of Trinidad and Tobago.

NO-SHOW

AT least six Opposition members will not be attending today’s inauguration of President Christine Kangaloo, with four citing previous engagements while two MPs maintained that the former Senate President was wrong for the job.

This followed a statement Saturday from Opposition Chief Whip David Lee who insisted that there was “no mandate” preventing any UNC Parliamentarian from attending the President’s inauguration ceremony this morning at the Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain.

Catching the predator

A local vigilante known by the screen name “To Catch a Predator TT” has confronted approximately 25 adult men who have used social media to engage in sexual communication with fictional minors online.

In some cases, the men left their homes to meet with the purportedly underage girls.

Amid the prevalence of child sexual abuse and violence against women in Trinidad and Tobago, the person behind the page (whom we will refer to as X), operating both on Instagram and YouTube, told the Express in an anonymous interview last week that its owners had grown frustrated by “young ladies being raped, murdered and dumped”.

