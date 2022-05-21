crime tape

A ransom of $3,000 was demanded for the safe return of a 43-year-old woman.

The victim, who is from Couva, contacted her relatives around 4 p.m. on Thursday and informed them she was in a vehicle with three other men, being taken to an unknown location.

At the time, she said that from looking out of the window of the car, she believed she was in the Arima district.

The relatives contacted the police, and officers from the Central and Northern divisions responded.

Roadblocks were set up in the Arima community, but the victim was not located.

Then around 10 p.m., relatives received another call from the victim.

She told police the men were demanding $3,000 for her safe return, and issued threats to kill her if the money was not paid.

The Anti-Kidnapping Unit was contacted and is assisting with enquiries.

The Express was told by investigators that the amount demanded matched the amount that a member of the victim’s family owed another man for outstanding work, and they will be pursuing all leads to bring the case to a close with urgency.

