A Special Reserve Police officer was granted $150,000 bail and ordered by a magistrate to stay away from a teenaged boy whom she sexually allegedly assaulted.
SRP Solange Griffith appeared in a virtual hearing before Port of Spain magistrate Indar Jagoo on Tuesday charged with the offences of sexual penetration, two offences of sexual touching, and three offences of perverting the course of justice.
Police said that on August 2, 2020, the victim and his aunt went to the Child Protection Unit, Port-of- Spain.
They reported that on December 26, 2019, while at Quarry Street, Laventille, a Special Reserve female police officer allegedly squeezed his private parts.
The boy further reported that on January 1, 2020, while at the home of the officer, she allegedly had sexual intercourse with him against his will.
The boy also reported that sometime in April, 2020, while at his home the woman took his right hand and placed it inside her private parts.
The boy’s aunt reported that on three separate occasions during the period March 3, 2020 and July 2, 2020, she allegedly received various sums of money as payment from the woman to forego making a report about the incidents.
The matter was investigated by WPC Deonarine who conducted enquires which led to the arrest of Griffith on April 29.
The investigation was spearheaded by W/Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne, and supervised by ASP Roberts and Insp Lopez.
The cases were adjourned to June 1.