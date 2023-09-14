A debt caused by a car accident is believed to have led to the murder of Adana Simon.
Simon, 28, of Freeling Street, La Brea, was stabbed with a compass drawing tool from a school geometry set by a relative on Tuesday night.
Safiya Simon said her sister was in and out of consciousness after being stabbed.
“All I hearing was my sister gasping, gasping for air and bawling out she in pain, and calling my sister to help,” she said yesterday.
She believes the attack may have been premeditated.
“How you could just have (the compass) on you? Why, for what reason? What you going and do with that? As long as you have a weapon on you, you will feel obligated to use it,” Safiya Simon said.
Police responded to a report of a fight at Queen Street, La Brea, around 9.30 p.m. and arrived to find a number of people at the scene.
Officers were told of the altercation between Adana Simon and her relative, and the compass was handed over.
Simon, a security officer, was taken to the Point Fortin District Hospital via ambulance for treatment.
She died of her injuries around 1.25 a.m. yesterday.
A 41-year-old woman of Queen Street, who was also medically examined at the hospital, was detained by the police.
Another relative, who did not want to be identified, yesterday told reporters: “This whole incident really break out because of an owing for an accident that they try to settle outside of the police station.”
He explained that over a month and a half ago there was an accident in which the elder woman denied she had hit Adana’s car.
The accident was not reported to the police, the relative said, and the two eventually came to an agreement to repair the vehicle.
He said the bumper had to be fixed and repainted, and Adana took it to her mechanic who gave a price of $1,000 for labour.
The other woman said this was too expensive and opted to have her mechanic give a price for the repair job.
The relative alleged Simon began approaching the woman for the money and she made a report to the police that Simon was harassing her.
He claimed, “She never say that Adana harassing she because of money concerning the accident. She never mentioned the accident. All she (was) saying is that this young lady meet me and threatening me. She talk nothing about the accident.”
He was told that on Tuesday night the woman made threats, and when she and Simon met up, Simon asked about the money for the car and struck her.
The woman hit back, the relative recounted.
During the fight, he said Simon was stabbed in her leg, hand, chest and back with the compass, and was also bitten on her hand and shoulder.
Although Simon was saying at the scene that she felt she was dying, and was bleeding intermittently through her nose and mouth, family members did not realise her wounds were life-threatening, the relative said.
He said the Emergency Health Service took over an hour to arrive, and the police officers took a statement from Simon while she waited.
Safiya Simon said her sister and the relative used to greet each other when they crossed paths.
She added her sister was not a talkative person and kept to herself.
“She was a very nice person, she very loving, she will help you, she will do anything for you, she will go the distance for you, she will give you the best advice she could,” Safiya Simon said of her sister.
Adana Simon was unmarried and had no children but treated Safiya’s six-year-old son as her own, her sister said.
Talk about problems
To prevent situations from escalating and ending the same way as it did for her sister, Safiya Simon encouraged people to live in peace and to talk to others about their problems.
“Somebody might help you out of some problem, talk you out of it, it’s the best thing to do... A lot of things could (be) prevent(ed) if you talk your mind and say something wrong. But a lot of people does just choose to hold things in mind and look for revenge instead of talking about it,” she said.
A post mortem on Adana Simon is expected to be conducted at the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park, to determine the exact cause of death.
ASP Mathura, Inspector Corrie and Homicide Region Three officers acting corporal Callender and constables Ransome and Henry, crime scene investigators constables Gilkes and Cadette and officers from the South Western Division were on the scene of the stabbing on Tuesday night.
Constable Valdez is continuing investigations.