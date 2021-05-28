POLICE arrested a 26-year-old Oropune Gardens woman on Thursday night for stealing a gun belonging to a police officer.
Police said that around 10 p.m. they were told that a group of people were having a lime near an apartment outside of curfew hours which are between 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Officers arrived on the scene and while dispersing the crowd they arrested one man who was behaving aggressively.
Police said that before they left one of the officers realised his service pistol was missing. They immediately began searching for the gun which was found behind a water tank nearby.
A woman who is believed to have taken the gun was immediately detained.