A 34-year-old woman was forced to strip naked by an armed assailant during a robbery in Santa Cruz on Tuesday morning.
The victim told police that at about 6.20 a.m. on Tuesday, she was walking west along a track at Cocoa Road in Cantaro Village when she was confronted by a man dressed in dark clothing and wearing a face mask.
The man pulled out a firearm and announced a hold-up.
He then relieved the woman of her cellular phone, as well as $860.
After he was handed the items he demanded that the woman take off her clothing. The woman, fearful for her life, complied with the instructions.
The suspect then grabbed her vest as well as her pants and fled the scene.
The victim was not harmed.
The woman raised an alarm and people in the area came to her aid and provided her with clothing.
The police were notified and a team of officers led by PC Scipio responded.
Suspect in hospital
In another crime story, the 31-year-old man who was detained following the murder of 67-year-old Margaret Nina has been hospitalised.
Around 9 p.m. on Monday, the victim was at Mayaro Police Station when he told investigators he was not feeling well.
After some observation, he was taken to Sangre Grande Hospital for treatment.
Up to press time last night, he remained under police guard at the institution.
Nina, of Maloney Road West, Grand Lagoon, was fatally stabbed at her home on Friday night.
Police were told that at around 10 p.m., Nina and a 31-year-old suspect argued over a sum of money owed to his sister.
Screams were heard coming from the house. When one of Nina’s sons went looking for her, he was attacked by the suspect and stabbed in the knee.
He ran to a neighbour’s house and called the police.
Officers said when they arrived at the house, all the doors and windows were closed, but they saw movement.
They forced their way into the house by prying open a window.
Officers found the woman dead, with a wad of cash tucked in her waist.
Police said they continued searching the house and called on the suspect to open a bedroom door.
When he did not, the lock on the door was picked and officers went in to find him standing there, holding a 12-inch long knife.
He dropped it and was arrested.