shotgun

Police say their found this shotgun

POLICE ARRESTED a woman with a shotgun in the east Port of Spain on Monday after two men abandoned the car that she had been a passenger in.

Police said that around 5.40 p.m. on Monday, PCs Dookhie, Baboolal and Nancoo of the Inter-Agency Task Force were on mobile patrol along St Joseph Road, Port of Spain when they spotted a red Toyota Corolla with three people which sped off when the officers saw it.

This made them suspicious and officers sped after the car and chased it to Plaisance Road, John John, east Port of Spain.

Police said that during the chase the Corolla slowed down just a bit and two men, the driver and a front seat passenger got out the car and ran into the bushes at the side of the road.

When the car finally stopped the officers got out and checked the vehicle finding a woman in the back-seat with a pump-action next to her.

The woman was arrested.

