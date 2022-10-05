Police are searching for a 44-year-old woman who was swept away this afternoon while attempting to cross a ravine.
The woman, Teresa Lynch of La Pastora Village, Lopinot, was reportedly with her 45-year-old brother and a third individual who were attempting to cross a ravine in the vicinity of McDavid Trace when she slipped into the rushing waters of the ravine.
Her two companions attempted to rescue her, but they encountered difficulties in the rising waters, and were unable to reach the 44-year-old.
The 45-year-old man was reportedly slammed into some rocks that were submerged in the waters and he suffered injuries to his legs and chest.
An alarm was raised and other persons in the area had to rescue the two.
However, they were unable to reach the 44-year-old woman.
She was eventually swept away.
The police were notified and officials from the Arouca police station, the Northern Division Task Force, and even the fire services have been called out.
Up to 3.p.m., the woman had yet to be located.