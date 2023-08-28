A man allegedly made threats to kill his neighbour while pointing a gun at her during an argument while, in another incident, a man shot a relative in the foot.
Both were arrested by the police.
On Sunday, a female victim reported to police that she was at her home around 1.15 p.m. when she had an argument with her neighbour and he allegedly threatened to shoot her. He also allegedly went to his apartment, returned with a firearm and pointed it at her while making further threats.
Central Division officers, on joint patrol with members of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force, responded to the report and went to the location. On seeing the officers, the suspect attempted to escape but was held a short distance away. A search resulted in one pistol loaded with a magazine allegedly being found inside a knapsack which was in his possession.
Meanwhile, on Saturday, also in the Central Division, a 50-year-old Freeport man reported to police that he got into an altercation with a family member around 6.05 p.m. During the incident, the suspect allegedly armed himself with a gun and fired several shots in the direction of the victim, hitting him on the right leg. The suspect then drove off, while the victim was taken to hospital for treatment.
Task Force officers along with officers of the Freeport Criminal Investigations Department intercepted the suspect’s vehicle along Balmain Road, Couva. A search resulted in one revolver loaded with two rounds of ammunition allegedly being found inside the vehicle. A 34-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, both of Endeavour Chaguanas, were arrested in connection with the find.
In the St Augustine area, officers of the North Central Division Operational Unit, were conducting an exercise on Sunday, when they responded to a report of a man being seen armed with a gun in a blue Nissan Wingroad at Dookiesingh Street.
Checks were made for the vehicle, which was subsequently intercepted along Bassie Street, Valsayn. A 46-year-old man of El Socorro and 51-year-old man of St Augustine, were held. A search of the vehicle resulted in one revolver loaded with two rounds of ammunition allegedly being discovered and seized. One spent shell was also allegedly found in one of the male suspect’s possession.
In the Southern Division, Gang Unit officers were on mobile patrol on Saturday, when they arrested a male suspect in the San Fernando area for possession of a firearm loaded with a magazine containing six rounds of ammunition.