A 31-year-old woman threw herself out of a moving vehicle to avoid being kidnapped, and was injured in the process when she was struck by a passing vehicle.
The incident took place around 10.30 a.m. yesterday at Sultan Lane, El Socorro.
The victim told police she had been dropped off by her boyfriend in the area to go to a store. When her boyfriend drove away, a man who knew the woman pulled up next to her, and asked to speak with her.
The man exited the vehicle and approached her. There was a brief exchange, following which the man grabbed the woman and pulled her into his car.
The woman fought back and hit him as he sat in the vehicle while pulling her into the car.
She grabbed onto the steering wheel, police were told. The suspect sped off with the woman, who was partially inside the car, dragging her along the roadway.
When he slowed down, the woman told police she used the opportunity to flee, but she was hit by a vehicle that was going in the opposite direction.
The police and paramedics were notified, and a team of officers led by PC Guevara and PC James responded.
The woman was taken to Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries to the head, face, back, legs and hands.
The suspect fled the scene, but a description of the man and the vehicle was given to police.