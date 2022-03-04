Central Division police are investigating a report in which a 33-year-old woman died after she fell out of a moving vehicle.
The deceased has been identified as Denise Khodai, of St Andrew’s Village, Couva.
Police were told that around 2.30 p.m. last week Friday, Khodai was in the front passenger seat of a Nissan pick-up, which was proceeding along Flamingo Avenue, Couva.
While the driver was attempting to navigate a bend, the front left door suddenly opened, and Khodai fell out of the vehicle and hit her head on the pavement.
The injured woman was taken to Couva District Hospital, but she died while undergoing treatment.