Police are investigating a report in which a 39-year-old woman was killed in a motor vehicular accident in Wallerfield on Tuesday night.
Cindy Blanc, of Cemetery Street, Heights of Guanapo, Arima, was hit by a Nissan UD flatbed truck while walking along Eastern Main Road, Wallerfield. The incident took place at about 7.55 p.m.
The driver of the truck told police he was proceeding in a westerly direction when he observed Blanc walking at the side. He claimed that, without warning, she walked into the path of oncoming traffic.
The driver attempted to pull away, but his vehicle came into contact with Blanc.
The police and emergency health services were notified and the injured woman was taken to Arima Hospital, but she was pronounced dead at 9.44 that night.
The scene of the accident was visited by a team of officers led by Sgt Metivier.
The driver has given a statement and is aiding the police with their enquiries.
This is the 53rd road fatality for 2021.
The comparative for the same period in 2020 was 65.