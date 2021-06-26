The body of a woman was found yesterday morning on the Sea Lots shoreline. Her body was found at about 8.30 a.m. by residents.
Police were notified and officers of the Besson Street Police Station, the Central Police Station and the Homicide Bureau responded.
The body was found about 100 feet east of the Port of Spain Lighthouse on Wrightson Road. While the woman’s body bore what appeared to be marks of violence, police could not determine if these wounds could have caused the woman’s death.
As a result, a post mortem was ordered to determine exact cause of death.
Up to last night, police were still trying to identify the woman.