The body of a woman was spotted floating off the coast of Granville, Cedros on Tuesday.
Coast Guard officers were alerted about the find around midday, off platform 14.
Police said the discovery was made by fishermen out in the Gulf of Paria.
The body was seen floating face down, and a floatation device was around the torso.
Coast guard officers retrieved the body by mid-afternoon and brought it onto the Cedros jetty.
Officers are seeking information on the woman's identity.
On Saturday, the bodies of seven adults and four children, including an 11-month-old baby, were found off the coast of Guiria by Venezuelan authorities.
Nine adults and children who were also believed to be on board are said to be still missing