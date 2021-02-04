The decomposed body of a woman was found in the Heights of Aripo near Sangre Grande, this afternoon.
According to police, at around 12.20p.m a motorist was driving along the Heights of Aripo Road looking for scrap iron when he looked down a precipice and saw a human body.
The body was clad in a underwear and multi-coloured top. The head was facing down.
A police party from the Eastern Division coordinated by Snr Supt Aguilal under the supervision of Supt Khan ASP Joseph, Insp Callender, Sgt Harper, Sgt Khan of the EDTF, Sgt Narine, Cpl Ramnarine and party of the Eastern Special Operations Team responded.
In a statement, the TTPS confirmed the discovery.
Andrea's father Randolph Bharatt was brought to the scene by police officers.
Fire fighters were called to help retrieve the body.
It has been seven days since court clerk, Andrea Bharatt, went missing and hundreds of citizens have joined the search for her.
The search involves police officers, soldiers and tracker dogs.
The Anti Kidnapping Unit and Special Operations Response Team (SORT) were involved.
Police earlier searched a forested area near the North Eastern College, Sangre Grande.
Bharatt, who attended that school, is a clerk at the Arima Magistrates’ Court.
The reward for information that could lead to Bharatt climbed to $500,000 overnight.
Crime watch host Ian Alleyne offered $400,000 for information on Bharatt.
Last Friday, she got into a taxi at King Street, Arima, with a co-worker.
The taxi, a Nissan Versa, carried false "H" plates.
Bharatt and her friend were in the back seat. There was a man in the front passenger seat.
The friend dropped off shortly after at Cleaver Heights, Arima.
Bharatt never made it to her home at 110 Arima Old Road, Arima, where she lived with her father Randolph.
He called his daughter’s phone but a man answered saying she was not available.
The father pleaded to hear his child’s voice but the man responded, “This is about money. If you don’t pay the ransom I will cut off your daughter’s ears and send it to you.”