Supt Roger Alexander

FLASHBACK: Supt Roger Alexander, centre, thanks members of the protective services and hunters for their efforts as they gather in the hills of the Heights of Aripo after a woman’s body was found. The body was later confirmed as that of Andrea Bharatt. —Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

ALMOST one year to the day the body of court clerk Andrea Bharatt was found down a precipice at the Heights of Aripo in Wallerfield, the decomposing body of another woman has been found at the location.

The latest discovery was made on Friday evening when a beekeeper stumbled upon the body in a track off the road.

Up to yesterday evening, police said they did not have the identity of the victim.

However, they said they believed the woman was killed several days ago and her body dumped at the location.

Investigating officers said around 5.15 p.m., the beekeeper went to the area and entered a track at the eastern side of the road.

After walking about 75 feet, he saw the semi-nude body lying face-down.

He contacted police.

Detectives from the Region II Homicide Bureau of Investigations visited the scene along with a district medical officer and the body was removed to a funeral agency.

Officers said since they do not have the victim’s identity, they were asking relatives of women who recently went missing to come forward, in an attempt to identify the person.

Yesterday marked one year since Bharatt was kidnapped after leaving her place of work at the Arima Magistrates’ Court.

On February 4, her body was discovered down the precipice by a man whom police said was searching the area for scrap iron.

The following day, a massive search was carried out in the area by members of the Police Service, Fire Service, Defence Force and the Hunters Association, believing that the location was being used by criminals as a dumping ground.

During that search, human skeletal remains were found in a thick forested area a few metres away from where Bharatt’s body was located.

