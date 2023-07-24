The decomposing body of a woman who is yet to be identified was discovered on a beach in Chatham on Friday.
Police said the body was found a beach off Food Crop Beach Road and the face appeared to be buried in the sand.
A resident walking on the beach made the discovery.
Point Fortin and South-Western Division Task Force officers responded and observed the body face down in the sand.
The upper body was clad in black brassiere and a black cloth covering the back.
The legs were crossed.
A district medical officer examined the body and ordered it removed to a funeral home pending a post-mortem at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.
WPC Cyrus is continuing investigations.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 800-TIPS; or contact the police at 555, 999, 911 or any police station; or through the TTPS mobile app.