Beach

The decomposing body of a woman who is yet to be identified was discovered on a beach in Chatham on Friday.

Police said the body was found a beach off Food Crop Beach Road and the face appeared to be buried in the sand.

A resident walking on the beach made the discovery.

Point Fortin and South-Western Division Task Force officers responded and observed the body face down in the sand.

The upper body was clad in black brassiere and a black cloth covering the back.

The legs were crossed.

A district medical officer examined the body and ordered it removed to a funeral home pending a post-mortem at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

WPC Cyrus is continuing investigations.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 800-TIPS; or contact the police at 555, 999, 911 or any police station; or through the TTPS mobile app.

