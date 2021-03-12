Two women have been being granted two thousand dollars station bail in connection with illegal vending charges following an incident along Independence Square South, Port-of-Spain, on Wednesday.
The women, a 43-year-old Guyanese who resides in Laventille and a 55-year-old of Arima were arrested and charged by WPC Smith and PC Wolfe, respectively, with wilful obstruction, unlawful pitch of a stall, offering for sale and displaying tobacco products and offering for sale other commodities.
At 3.30 pm, the officers approached the venders and enquired about the women’s legitimacy from the Port-of-Spain City Council to vend on the streets. The women reportedly were unable to provide the necessary documentation and were subsequently arrested and the items seized.
They were charged and expected to appear before a Port-of-Spain Magistrate on May 5.