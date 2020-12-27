Two women allegedly transporting a quantity of cocaine in a vehicle were arrested by police on Saturday.
The suspects, of Mon Plasir Road, Cunupia, seized during an anti-crime exercise conducted in the Central Division.
The arrests were made by PC Goinda and a party of officers of the Couva Criminal Investigations Department and Central Division Task Force South.
Based on intelligence, officers stopped a vehicle in the vicinity of Exchange Lots Traffic Lights and found four bags of cocaine with a combined weight of 118 grammes.
They were expected to be charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and expected to appear at the Couva Magistrate court on Monday.