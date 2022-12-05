NCRHA CEO Davlin Thomas said patient primary care is important. “It’s a preventative medical trust, to ensure that we prevent these diseases, especially, and see NCDs accelerate to the point where both the patient and the entire system that we operate with are adversely affected,” Thomas explained.
Deyalsingh at NCRHA pap smear initiative:
Women at higher disease risk than men
Verdel Bishop
Women carry a higher burden of disease than men. So said Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh at Saturday’s North Central Regional Health Authority’s (NCRHA) launch of the “Great Pap Smear Rural Initiative” at the Colposcopy Centre in Mt Hope.
Deyalsingh said the initiative, which has targeted over 500 women to get free pap smears and other screenings, is aimed at catching potential cancers as early as possible. “What we are trying to do consistent with our non-communicable disease (NCD) policy is to screen as early as possible. So that we can catch these potential cancers as early as possible,” he said.
Deyalsingh added, “The benefits of that are a better quality of life and a longer life expectancy. To just give you an idea, last year’s figures show that out of 500 women screened, we caught about ten that needed further investigation. That means ten potential lives have been saved. That means ten potential women who would have had a delayed diagnosis at stages two, three, and four, which will need more radical intervention, were caught in the early stages, and that’s what these screenings are about—to catch it as early as possible."
Deyalsingh said cervical cancer is one of the top five cancers in this country.
“We are not only screening for cervical cancer, but we are also giving all the HPV vaccine and channelling women who meet the criteria to go further and screen for breast cancer. So it’s an all-in-one initiative called the “Great Pap Smear Initiative” because women carry a higher burden of disease than men. Cervical cancer is one of the top five cancers in Trinidad and Tobago for death, and that is something that we could impact positively on. If we catch them as early as possible,” he said.
Patient primary care important
NCRHA CEO Davlin Thomas said patient primary care is important. “It’s a preventative medical trust, to ensure that we prevent these diseases, especially, and see NCDs accelerate to the point where both the patient and the entire system that we operate with are adversely affected,” Thomas explained.
He added, “Well, this is about the fourth initiative that we’ve had. We have solicited and collaborated with a number of people, including the Spouses of Caricom Leaders Action Network (SCLAN), particularly on the position of pap smears as a positive thing. It’s important that the technology that is available within the country be used in particular, we have something called a colposcope and a loop diathermy machine, so if we discover something very early, we do the lab tests and so on necessary to determine whether or not there’s a threat. And then after that, we simply go back in with a colposcope which is very advanced technology, and engage the polyps. You then return within a year for another check. But, in essence, this is about preventing problems from occurring and escalating in the future."
Sharon Rowley, wife of Prime Minister Keith Rowley, said SCLAN will work with the NCRHA to work with rural communities. “We as the spouses have assigned ourselves different pillars to deal with and improve the lives of women and children throughout the Caribbean. I have chosen the elimination of cervical cancer and, of course, the elimination of domestic violence, both pillars that I see as necessary to improving the well-being of women and children in Trinidad and Tobago,” Mrs Rowley said.
She added, “In addition to the ‘Great Pap Smear Initiative’, we’re actually going to be launching a rural initiative whereby the NCRHA is going to be going out to the rural communities to treat women who are unable to come in to Mount Hope or go to their private practitioners to have themselves screened. The NCRHA will align itself with village councils, other representatives, and even churches. There is a mobile unit that we’ll be using to go out and see what we can do to improve the lives of the people in the rural communities. So I’m actually looking forward to that. It is something that I felt was necessary.”
