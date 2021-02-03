Commissioner of Police (CoP) Gary Griffith says he will not abandon his recommendation of pepper spray and non-lethal weapons for women in Trinidad and Tobago.
This, he said, will simply give citizens an opportunity to protect themselves when the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is unable to immediately respond.
“It gives you a fighting chance to escape and that is all people need sometimes,” he said.
Griffith was responding to a question posed by Princes Town MP Barry Padarath at a town meeting at the New Grant Government Primary School on Monday, regarding an increase in violent attacks on women.
Padarath said, “Are you satisfied, having made that recommendation months ago, to see that while the numbers have escalated that government has not really found the teeth or the grit to pick up those recommendations that you have advocated months ago?”
Griffith responded that although he can make recommendations in his capacity as CoP, the final decision lies in the government.
However, Griffith said he did not support the argument that pepper spray will provide an avenue for criminal elements.
He said, “Well, I will welcome if criminals use pepper spray because most of them have guns right now. So the concept of saying do not use pepper spray because criminals will use it then we should ban cutlasses, hockey sticks, ban bricks. You can’t just find avenues to say criminals can use it.”
Griffith said he had researched the recommendation and found that pepper spray was to be effective in many countries across the world. And many women have been saved because of pepper spray, he said.
Griffith recommended that the use of pepper spray is regulated by granting approvals to users.
Responding to concerns raised by Moruga/Tableland MP Michelle Benjamin, Griffith said no police stations will be closed.
He explained that the Tableland and St Mary’s police posts, however, will be repurposed to include specialized units.
From Wednesday, he said, the St Mary’s police post will house the police youth club and the TTPS Gender-Based Violence Unit.
“The concept I am trying to show is that police station does not reduce crime. Police stations are not the operational element to respond to a distress call. The more police station you have the less police officers you will have to respond and help you. One third of the police force guard themselves. A police officer sitting and waiting for an incident to take place is not good policing,” he said.
Instead, officers would be stationed at strategic locations as part of the TTPS Emergency Response Patrol unit.
“We can now see via GPS tracking where that distress call is coming from and where your house is. We have 100 ERP vehicles plastered across the country on a grid, spread evenly. We can look at the vehicle in closest proximity to your house to respond. That is what is required not officers waiting for a call. We have vehicles out there waiting for a response,” he said.
Griffith said citizens can still go to police station to report crimes as officers will be stationed there 24-hours daily.
Otherwise, citizens can call 999, online or download the TTPS App.