Women Share Horror Stories of Life in T&T

THE Express asked our women readers on social media on Monday: “Have you or someone you know experienced sexual harassment or violence while travelling, or in the streets of Trinidad and Tobago?”
The response was predictable, but disheartening, proof that the country is facing a crisis over how men treat women.
These are some of the stories shared.
At 13 years old, Kimberly says she was sexually harassed by an older man—a family friend—in the backseat of a Princes Town taxi.
Kimberly, whose name was changed in this story to protect her identity, is now 24.
Her abuser roams the streets of Princes Town freely, offering her the occasional wave from time to time.
His face, she says, each time transports her back to the rainy day in 2009, when she entered the taxi to go home after school.
Both the taxi-driver and a woman passenger in the vehicle barely glanced back as the man put his hands on her legs, she recalled.
Though she protested, he did not relent, instead whispering the suggestion of running away with him.
He then threatened that if she told anyone, he would hurt her.
“I was so confused as to why no one was saying anything. I was 13, I know they say people either have fight or flight impulses. I completely shut down because I didn’t know what to do and I was afraid. As soon as I got home, I broke down crying and my sister called my parents,” she said.
Kimberly’s parents immediately took the issue to the area’s police where she was interviewed by a woman police officer.
Though she was underage, she said, she was treated with contempt by the officer who insisted that she was in a relationship with her middle-aged abuser.
Later confronted, the abuser told Kimberly’s father that he was sorry and that he was at the time intoxicated.
“For years I blamed myself about not screaming or making a scene because of what the police told me. He lives near me and he has gotten away with it. Nobody has done anything about it,” she said.
In 2020, near the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, 23-year-old Maria (name changed for fear of victimisation) says she was harassed by a taxi-driver along the San Fernando to Piparo route.
The driver, who is well known throughout the area and operates a licensed H vehicle, is still working today.
On her way home from work, she said the driver drove to a desolate area within Piparo.
When he was alone with the young woman, the driver then proceeded to ask a number of inappropriate questions.
He then made sexual advances, which she denied.
Afraid for her life, Maria says she called a co-worker and remained on the phone for the remainder of the drive.
“I went into shock. Every logical thing to do in the moment escaped me and I started thinking, what if he stops the car and attacks me. What if he puts me out in this forested area, what if he does something? I realised I was at his mercy,” she said.
Afraid of retaliation, Maria has not sought the intervention of the police.
The taxi-driver knows where she lives and works.
On some days, she said, he can be seen parked in a taxi stand in South.
On these days, she said she resorts to hiding among the crowds of High Street in San Fernando, until his vehicle disappears.
“I am still afraid of seeing him. He knows I stopped travelling with him because of what he did. He even told people that it wasn’t his fault and that he asked permission,” she said.
Horror stories
In the wake of public outrage over Bharatt’s kidnapping and murder, the Express asked its readers to share their experiences.
More than 50 women have since told the Express about experiencing sexual and physical harassment in one form or another.
These are some of the responses we received:
“Although I seemed boisterous on the outside, I was very timid when it came to those matters. One time I went to a Mass at church and a friend’s boyfriend offered to take me home because I was not feeling well. Instead, he took me to an abandoned street with no lights and proceeded to feel me up. I felt helpless and stupid for putting myself in that situation. When he was done, he took me home.” wrote one anonymous reader.
“A taxi-driver has outright touched my arms and legs saying that he liked my outfit. He said he had feelings for me and said he had been watching me while I was alone in the car with him. He could have decided to kidnap me then if I didn’t pretend I was on the phone with my mom."
"At 15 a man felt me up while walking in High Street San Fernando. I was too scared to push him away."
"A Random male grabbed by crotch while I was waiting on a taxi, in the taxi stand. I was wearing my school uniform."
"I went to a job interview and the interviewer, who was a man, locked the door and raped me. It is not safe."
"The Taxi driver took out his genitals and told me to look at it while smiling. He was still driving."
"I was followed many times. Once, a man even followed the taxi I was in."
“Once I was chased and forced to run into my car and lock the doors while he tried to break the car windows and open the door."
“Two years ago, I was groped by a man on a public PTSC bus."
"I remember getting into an H car at night and the driver exposed himself."
"You can be wearing long sleeves, a dress and a mask and still get inappropriate comments."
"When walking in the streets, I wish I could make myself invisible."
"I knew of a time three Casino workers were raped in one week. They were so terrified they didn't even report the crime. One of them had two phones the rapist them took away one and didn't know she had another. She called me crying asking if I can come pick her up. I couldn't leave at the time so I sent someone and it so happened that she was raped by two guys and left naked in Chaguaramas."
"My first experience took place when I was just 11 years old. Walking home from my San Fernando Girls Government Primary school to Embacadere. On the way just before the St. Paul’s Anglican School there was always a white van parked on the side of the road. And every time I would walk past the van a male man of Indian decent, could be around his mid forty’s would call out “psst” or “school girl” and then pull out his genitals, jerking it with a grin on his face. I was horrified and would try to avoid walking past the van that would be there on the side of the road almost every day as I walked home."
"My second experience and most horrific took place when I was just 17 years old. As I was standing on Independence Avenue in San Fernando just in front of the inland revenue office waiting for a taxi. Got into the backseat of a vehicle I thought was a taxi heading into San Fernando. Just moments after the driver who was a tall dark skinned older African man said “I just have to make a quick stop” and I got a strange feeling inside my stomach. I attempted to open the doors but they couldn’t open. I was in shock... I couldn’t even scream. I was taken to what I remembered as a bushy area no houses or civilization around. He parked the vehicle and came into the back seat where I was, took out what I believed to be a pen knife and said to me “if you scream I would kill you. Just give me what I want and you could go home."
"But I couldn’t even make a sound... it was like I was paralyzed with shock. And I my mind keep saying was ‘I don’t want to die’. I let him do what he did in fear that he would he kill me. When he was done he then drove and dropped me off on the by pass. I was ashamed and I felt worthless that I allowed it to happen. I have had many thoughts of suicide after the incident. I didn’t even have the courage to tell anyone for fear he would find me again. Up to this very day I am afraid to get into a taxi alone."
"Once I was coming from classes and there was no maxi on the stand so I went up High Street San Fernando to get a taxi. Before reaching California I alone was in the taxi. He locked the doors and sent up the windows and told me he was not working he saw me and had to pick me up. I was so afraid. He told me he would only let me out if I gave him my number and he would call me right there to ensure I gave him the right one. I gave it to him he let me out and I changed my number. Never again have I travelled in a taxi some of these men out here are terrible."
At least five readers spoke of being exposed to public nudity while in public transportation. Several spoke of being inappropriately touched by a stranger.
Others expressed concerns about travelling as young women and as students.
Many responded that every woman in Trinidad and Tobago has in some way experienced this.
As protests and vigils continue in the name of ending violence against women, private citizens have since undertaken a series of efforts.
Protesters who gathered outside of Parliament following Bharatt’s death told the Express that they had countless recommendations. All of these, they said required the ear of the country’s leadership.
Without any recent authoritative action on behalf of those affected, public outcry continues in person and on social media.
A petition advocating legislative action was released last week.
“We have lost hundreds of women in Trinidad and Tobago to senseless violence. Worse yet, there are victims who have not been found. Harassment, domestic violence, rape, murder. We are targets for no other reason than for being women. I demand the immediate action of the government and opposition of Trinidad and Tobago, to make our country safer for us,” it said.
Daily marches and calls for action continue.