Women continue to be sexually harassed in this country two years after a sexual harassment policy was laid in the Parliament but no steps taken to bring legislation to treat with this issue says Independent Senator Hazel Thompson-Ahye.
She was speaking on a motion on the adjournment of the Senate on Tuesday which she brought on the need to enact legislation against sexual harassment.
Thompson-Ahye noted that March 8 marks two years since the then Labour Minister proudly laid in the Senate a sexual harassment policy.
She said it defines sexual harassment as any verbal or non verbal conduct of a sexual nature and or conduct affecting the dignity of women and men which is unwelcome, unreasonable and offensive to the recipient.
"Two years, women continue to suffer the indignity, physical, mental and emotional distress, financial loss caused by sexual harassment at work places, Institutions of learning and various places where people interact with one another," she said.
She questioned what protection does the law offer.
Thompson-Ahye noted the Equal Opportunities Commission and tribunal differ on whether cases come within the ambit of the Equal Opportunities Act.
"Eight cases are pending before the Commission, we are await the decision of the court of appeal," she said.
She said the sexual harassment policy was touted as a "saviour " for sexually harassed women.
She added that in the last Parliament a Parliamentary Committee recommended that draft sexual harassment legislation be finalised during fiscal 2020.
She noted we are now in 2021.
She said so much legislation has been brought but not this and this is why she moved the motion.
"We are tired of promises, a promise is comfort to a fool. Successive Governments have taken us for fools for far too long," she said.
Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi in response to the motion said he gives the commitment to complete the work of consultation already begun in sexual harassment.
He said they are at the table drafting the law but there are issues that are causing them to consider a few amendments.
The AG noted we now have migrants in large numbers and they must be factored into the equation.
He said the amendments and harmonisation with Minimum Wage Act, retrenchment and severance benefits are two important considerations to be factored.
He said they must look at updating the IRA.
He said their next attempt at "settling provisions" will be on March 16, 2021.
Ak-Rawi said he gives the commitment it will come.
"It's tied into Whistle-blowing protection, our Cyber Crime Bill that we any pass for nine years, its tied into the systems of law," he said.