Woodbrook residents complained bitterly on Tuesday night mainly about four things—loud music, indiscriminate parking in front of their gates, music trucks, and the need for more foot patrols by the police.
They aired their grouses at a town meeting organised by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Port of Spain Division and Woodbrook Police Station at Holiness Revival Church auditorium, French Street, Woodbrook.
The meeting was well attended with almost all seats being filled.
Delivering the keynote address, Port of Spain South MP Keith Scotland announced that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) had been drafted between residents, the police and business owners.
“Woodbrook remains, by and large, a residential community and, with that in mind, bar owners were engaged,” he said.
Scotland said the MoU is expected to address how bars would operate, how loudly they can play their music, as well as hours of operation.
“It would not be a case of being allowed to open any day and any time,” he said.
The MP then left for another meeting.
The police received the brunt of complaints when the time came for residents to make their contributions.
At least five of them stood up, approached the microphone and complained about loud music emanating from bars on Ariapita Avenue and even some of the cars used by those who patronise the bars.
One resident from Gallus Street asked: “Do the police give permission for these music trucks to come down the Avenue?”
Another resident asked: “Are we bothering the police when we ask about the loud volume of the music because I was told that we needed to learn to live with this.”
A woman, who said she moved to Woodbrook four years ago in order to easily get her children to school, recalled when she first complained about noisy music in bars she got relief for approximately two weeks until it started back up again.
Acting Inspector Ramjattan, in charge of Woodbrook Police Station, said that most of what they had been suggesting had already been happening.
“Within the last six weeks there has been a change in the attitude of police officers for a better service,” he said.
The inspector said they had not only begun plain-clothes foot patrols from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. but had been engaging the bars as well to “lower the volume”.
He claimed that residents would not have noticed this.
He explained that while patrols in marked police vehicles with blue lights had their purpose, the police noticed that bandits would “freeze” until the blue lights pass and then continue their “nefarious” activities.
“Every Friday and Saturday for sure we have a heavy presence to keep the place safe,” he stated.