Cool treat: Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez gets a sample of sorrel-infused Koola poptails from Canessa Brereton at the Christmas In D’Square Village at Woodford Square, Port of Spain, yesterday. —Photos: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK
Under the punishing sunshine and with Scrunter’s “Leroy” playing loudly, homemade sorrel and ponche de créme, handmade soaps, vials of honey, potted plants, embroidered bottles, a riot of head caps and beef pastelles and many other items synonymous with the Trini Yuletide season were on sale at the Christmas In D’Square Village, at the historic Woodford Square, Port of Spain, yesterday.
Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez greeted about 17 vendors, and urged others to set up shop there.
The Village opened its doors on Monday and ends today.
Martinez also encouraged people to support local artisans and develop a spirit of entrepreneurship.
Martinez said: “We are inviting people to come on down and shop. There is a lot of exciting stuff. It’s beautiful. Handmade designs. The lovely work of artisans. Majestic trees. Nice ambience.”
But he also cautioned both vendors and customers to be mindful of the need for social distancing and to adhere to proper health regulations.
“The Covid-19 is still here. Just today, I heard we had five deaths (six deaths from December 14 to December 20). People have to be careful. We are living in a blessed country.”
The Mayor also invited burgesses and citizens to enjoy the Christmas decorations on the Brian Lara Promenade. Northern Port of Spain councillor Abena Hartley, who is responsible for the Strategic Local Economic Development Committee, said she was pleased with the decision by vendors to participate in the Village and sell their products there.
Hartley said, “We have 17 vendors. Last year, we had fewer people. It’s $175 daily. We are proud of them. We are now coming out of Covid-19. People can now invite people into their homes. We invite people to come and partake in the event.”
Vendors proud to be in the Village
Among those showcasing their products, were Sherlon McKnight and his wife, Cherisse Ince, and sons Matthew and Malachai, from Plymouth, Tobago. McKnight proudly advertised his products on sale, including the much-sought-after sorrel wine.
“The sorrel, guava and rose wines fetch $75. The sorrel wine was made months ago. So there was no problem getting sorrel. Simply Green, made from freshly culled marijuana leaves, fetches $150 per bottle.”
San Juan resident Mitch Bernard and brand ambassador Carissa Brereton gave out tube-sized samples of alcohol infused popsicles. Bernard said the sorrel was purchased a long time ago, and the product has “a small percentage of alcohol”.
Whitney Allon sold ponche de créme at $120 per bottle and pastelles at $12 each.
Zipporah Mason said she was linked to Export Centre for the past seven years and sold jewelry made from recycled paper, cloth, wooden beads and nature’s bounty. Necklaces, earrings and sandals were also on display.
Mason said on Christmas Day, she will be resting from work and preparing a simple meal like coo coo, callaloo and pastelles.
The community of vendors extended best wishes for 2023, and thanked patrons for their support.