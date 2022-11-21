IN less than half an hour of leaving his home, Errol Sookhansingh was told that his house was on fire.
He returned to find the concrete structure he shared with his family ablaze. The Sookhansinghs have now been left with only the clothes on their backs.
Sookhansingh on Saturday explained that he left the La Fortune, Pluck Road, Woodland, house around 7.15 a.m. and was contacted around 7.40 a.m. about the inferno. “Nobody was home when the fire started. I left to go to the market and I got a call from my brother that the house was on fire.”
He said, “When I came home, the whole house was already engulfed. My brother heard something like sparks, big, loud explosions and when he came, he saw the house was on fire.”
Sookhansingh said his brother could do nothing to save the house.
Sookhansingh, his wife and two sons ages 24 and 17 lived at the two bedroom house. Apart from heading to the market yesterday morning, Sookhansingh had to drop his wife by her elderly parents. His younger son was there while his elder son went to work.
Sookhansingh, 52, said he has no clue how the fire started and estimated losses at $170,000. The family has since been staying with Sookhansingh’s in-laws in Penal.
While he said help has been coming in from church groups and contact has been made by people pledging support, he is still seeking further assistance. Sookhansingh is hoping to rebuild but he is unable to work due to several ailments including high blood pressure, diabetes and arthritis.
Councillor for Avocat/San Francique North Doodnath Mayrhoo also called for assistance for the family before Christmas.
“To lose everything like this and remain only with the clothes on your back, is really devastating and heartbreaking. I’m making an appeal to the good citizens of this county, the good Samaritans, business people, if we can lend a hand to assist this family in rebuilding their home. I will really appreciate if we could get something going for them before Christmas, they have lost everything… You can see the despair, you can see the hurt and the pain in their face, like they have lost hope.”
Mayrhoo said he was on his way to deliver cleaning supplies to residents who were affected by recent flooding when he saw the smoke on Saturday morning. He contacted the fire department. Fire officials along with the police and T&TEC responded.
Mayrhoo asked that the family members be able to avail themselves to the Government initiative of temporary housing for people in emergency cases. He said Member of Parliament for the area, Dave Tancoo, had also started working to assist the family.
Anyone who can offer help to the Sookhansinghs can contact them at 318-1183.