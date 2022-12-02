Christmas trees, clothing, carpets, couches and other items were put out of homes yesterday into sunshine by residents of Mayaro, where days ago flood waters had submerged their premises and inundated their household items.
With flood waters receded, teams of CEPEP workers were brought into the community for clean-up operations yesterday, and they joined with residents to power-wash, sweep, mop, sanitise and disinfect household areas that for about four days were inundated with flood water.
Officials of the Disaster Management Unit (DMU) also met with residents, who filled out forms for compensation for their losses over the last week.
About 60 per cent of the Mayaro constituency had been affected by the floods, said Member of Parliament for Mayaro Rushton Paray. He said the clean-up operations started in Mafeking, and will continue over the next two days across the constituency.
The Express caught up with Paray at Chrysostom Trace—one of the hardest-hit areas, where flood waters had risen to as high as 12 feet.
Other hard-hit areas identified were Logwood Trace, Inner Mafeking and Cedar Grove.
Resident Robert Brown, who celebrated his 83rd birthday last month, said the flood was one of the worst he had seen since 1993 when he moved into Chrysostom Trace.
Another resident, Stacey Dinanath, said it was customary that with heavy and continuous rainfall, there would be an overflow of the Poole River that would lead to flood waters at least three feet high.
Next-door to Dinanath is the Pentecostal Deliverance Centre Church, where she said flood waters rose to as high as six feet.
“On Sunday, the water was in the drain, then I went to bed and the next morning we were in floods. Sandbags do not make sense here. I was stranded inside for four days.
“I came out yesterday (Wednesday) using a boat to get water and other supplies. We saw a lot of snakes and centipedes moving around here. We need disinfectant and sanitisation of our place,” said Dinanath.
Mother and grandmother Neisha Mohammed-Rambharat said she and five members of her family had to evacuate their home when the flood waters rushed in and the water was approximately three feet high. She and her family stayed at a friend’s house and returned yesterday morning, when they saw that the water mark left on the wall was almost six feet high.
“When that water gushed in, we moved what we could, but two members of the family live downstairs so their things were filled with flood water,” she said.
Mohammed-Rambharat said the area was prone to flooding, and added, “But where else can we go? We do not have land or anywhere else to live. It is my children and I who have lived here for about ten years. I suffer from lung problems, so I cannot hustle and bustle like before,” she said.
She said she was in need of a grant to finish the upper floor of her house so that they would not suffer losses every time flood hits.
Paray visited Mohammed-Rambharat, and CEPEP workers assisted in cleaning her premises.
The MP said CEPEP, regional corporation employees and DMU employees were going home to home yesterday and today to assist.
“Many people have already started themselves to clean. CEPEP is also assisting in the removal of damaged assets such as rugs, carpets, mattresses, and furniture. Some of these are permanently damaged, while others soiled.
“Whatever cannot be salvaged is to be taken out to the roadside, and tomorrow the regional corporation employees will come with Solid Waste Management trucks and move them out of the community,” said Paray.
He added that he has requested that the Vector Control Unit begin spraying exercises by this weekend.
“The entire constituency is 314 square miles, and about 60 per cent of that acreage was under water. About 16 communities were under water during this entire event.
“It’s a large area and while the Insect Vector Control may be under strain, we could make our request since this is a must,” said the MP.