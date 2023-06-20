The Massy Energy Engineered Solutions Ltd (MEES) employee who was burnt about the body in an accidental flashfire at the NiQuan plant at Pointe-a-Pierre on Thursday has died.
He has been identified as Allanlane Ramkissoon.
Ramkissoon was said to be in his 30s and resided in South Trinidad.
In a news release yesterday, MEES said it was “deeply saddened” by Ramkissoon’s passing.
It stated, “Mr Ramkissoon was being treated at a specialist facility, but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries and passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023. The Massy Group extends our condolences to the family and loved ones of Allanlane Ramkissoon, and we continue to support his family during this difficult time.”
NiQuan Energy Trinidad Ltd said last evening it was “with deepest sorrow” that it learned of Ramkissoon’s passing following the “accidental flashfire” at the plant.
Ramkissoon died while being treated at a Specialist Burns Unit in Colombia, NiQuan stated.
“NiQuan Energy extends heartfelt sympathy to the family, friends and colleagues of Mr Ramkissoon, with the assurance that all appropriate measures are being taken to respond accordingly to the requirements of all parties. An investigation is being conducted into the circumstances of this unfortunate tragedy. All regulatory bodies have been notified,” it said.
President of the Pointe-a-Pierre branch of the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) Christopher Jackman said Ramkisson encountered a process leak where a flammable substance sprayed onto him and this then ignited. Jackman spoke to reporters at the end of the Labour Day march in Fyzabad yesterday.
Jackman added that Ramkissoon underwent surgery to be stabilised.
Jackman said the plant is still in operation although workers had downed tools after Ramkissoon was injured.
The OWTU representative said NiQuan is not a unionised environment and alleged that the company did not have “adequate things in place to cater for incidents”.
He said that the Augustus Long Hospital in Pointe-a-Pierre had the number one burn unit in the country but this facility is now shut down. “Everything is regressing and it is costing workers their lives. From the issue with the four divers in Paria, now to this one plant fitter in NiQuan. We don’t seem to be learning our lessons from these incidents,” Jackman said.
2021 blast at plant
Member of Parliament for Pointe-a-Pierre David Lee told the Express that he had been asking for the Ministry of Energy to release the report that was done on the blast at the NiQuan plant two years ago.
On April 7, 2021, there was an explosion at the NiQuan’s facility at Pointe-a-Pierre. No injuries were reported but the explosion rocked the community of Marabella and environs and was heard in several parts of southern Trinidad.
The Ministry of Energy conducted an investigation into the explosion.
Lee said, “The Ministry of Energy and the minister has been titivaying, I would say, in laying that report or bringing that report to Parliament. I have requested it on numerous occasions and it is yet to be done.”
He said the NiQuan plant is being operated on State assets and the public needs to be informed about what is taking place at the facility.