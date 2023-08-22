Relatives of 21-year-old Jonathan Matthew Prescott attempted to steer him away from making poor choices in his life; however, he refused to listen.
His stubborn nature came to a head yesterday morning when gunmen fatally shot him on Pedro Alfonso Street, off Cleaver Road, in Arima.
Prescott was a father of two children, his mother said.
“We tried to warn him repeatedly. Tried to steer him away from this life. But this is the result. He chose a life. We would warn him every day, every night. He had moments where he would say ‘oh gosh’ and try to change. But he always seemed to fall back into the wrong circles. I don’t know what would have led to this. I may never know. But I know it would have been the choices he would have made and the associates he would have had that led him to this path right here,” said the mother.
Two of Prescott’s older sisters were also present at the scene of the killing and they too called on young people to listen to their parents and to stay away from a life of crime.
They called for more interventions from the State.
“There would be situations that parents are trying, but children are just not listening. I know that is hard to believe. But this is what happened here. My mother tried with him. But he didn’t listen. So maybe there needs to be institutions that persons in such situations would have options to send their children to like boarding school or boot camp. Or even a prison programme, away from actual inmates and dangerous people. But they can see how bad prison can be, and make a conscious decision that they want to stay away from this life. There needs to be some alternative. Because it’s too many young persons who have been killed over the years. The future of this country is at stake,” one sister said.
Police said Prescott was cutting grass along the pavement off Pedro Alfonso Street, when at about 9 a.m. a vehicle pulled up next to him , a group of men exited the car and opened fire.
Prescott attempted to escape the gunmen, but was pursued.
At the same time, a resident of the area had opened the gate of his home to leave to conduct some personal business.
However, on hearing the gunshots, he took cover.
Prescott, on seeing the open gate, attempted to run for cover.
However, he was shot to the back in the yard and collapsed.
The gunmen shot him again before returning to their vehicle and escaping.
Residents of the area notified the police and paramedics, however, Prescott died on the scene.
Police found over 20 spent shells on the scene of the shooting.