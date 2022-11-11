With 46 days left until Christmas, the Employers Consultative Association (ECA) has announced an additional holiday gift to the people of Trinidad and Tobago.
According to a bulletin from the ECA on October 31, in addition to Sunday 25 and Monday 26 as public holidays, Tuesday 27 December will also be observed as a public holiday this year. The bulletin said, “According to Section 3(2) “Where is public holiday falls on a Sunday or where two public holidays fall on the same day, the next following day that is not a public holiday shall be a public holiday”. As a consequence of this, employers are advised that Tuesday, 27th December 2022 will also be observed as a public holiday.”
Speaking to the Express via phone yesterday, an employee of the ECA also confirmed December 27 will be a public holiday this year.
This will make a total of 17 public holidays observed this year.
Carnival Monday and Tuesday, which are usually observed as non-working and no-school days holidays resorted to regular work and school days as the country only observed “A Taste of Carnival” due to the Covid-19 pandemic.