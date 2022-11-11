simple tea light candle

ADD MORE LIGHT: A simple tea light candle in an empty mason jar, surrounded by excess Christmas decorations, can lift any table or countertop.

With 46 days left until Christmas, the Employers Consultative Association (ECA) has announced an additional holiday gift to the people of Trinidad and Tobago.

According to a bulletin from the ECA on October 31, in addition to Sunday 25 and Monday 26 as public holidays, Tuesday 27 December will also be observed as a public holiday this year. The bulletin said, “According to Section 3(2) “Where is public holiday falls on a Sunday or where two public holidays fall on the same day, the next following day that is not a public holiday shall be a public holiday”. As a consequence of this, employers are advised that Tuesday, 27th December 2022 will also be observed as a public holiday.”

Speaking to the Express via phone yesterday, an employee of the ECA also confirmed December 27 will be a public holiday this year.

This will make a total of 17 public holidays observed this year.

Carnival Monday and Tuesday, which are usually observed as non-working and no-school days holidays resorted to regular work and school days as the country only observed “A Taste of Carnival” due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Recommended for you