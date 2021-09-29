Workers on their knees

Lake Asphalt (LATT) workers knelt at the gates leading to the company’s facility in La Brea yesterday morning pleading, “Pay us our salaries, please!”
The group of frustrated employees said it has been five weeks without payment and months of delayed payments within the past year. Workers prayed hard, asking for God to intervene in their situation.
Chairman of the Contractors and General Workers Trade Union, Raeburn Noble, told members of the media that at least 300 employees had been left without pay in these weeks and were now desperate for action.
“What are we doing next? We don’t know, we are stressed and emotional,” he said while kneeling.
Speaking on behalf of these employees, Noble said despite pandemic conditions staff was called out to work for months and throughout this period, the issue of timely payment had always caused distress. The past five weeks in particular, he said, have forced employees to call for justice.
“What will we do again? You called us essential, you brought us out during a pandemic and told us to work. Since May, June, you said you would pay us this week and pay us next week and it went from bad to worse, we are begging, pay us our salaries please.
“For five weeks, persons who are working hourly salaries, five weeks now they have not been paid. The junior staff who were paid monthly, weren’t paid in the month of August or September,” he said.
A charade
Noble stated workers had attempted to gain an audience with several authorities to have their concerns heard since the onset of these delays.
Among these, he said, were LATT chairman Christopher John-Williams, chief executive Roger Wiggins and Minister of Labour Stephen McClashie.
Despite these attempts, he said there has been no resolution.
In a virtual meeting with the company’s board of directors two weeks ago, he said employees were able to speak of their plight.
He said they were told the company was awaiting a government subvention without which workers could not be paid.
“We asked why we were working, and they said no we need to keep working. The board of directors are complaining that the Government took too long to release the subventions to pay us because they are ashamed. They don’t want to tell Trinidad and Tobago that Lake Asphalt bust, it’s a charade and we are suffering during the charade,” Noble said.
He added that workers were at first afraid to voice their situation but did so in order to survive.
“We had to come to work to keep our jobs, our membership complained to Contractors and General Workers that we weren’t being paid for too long, but we were frightened that we lose our jobs. You are tasked with balancing between protesting in the first week and losing your job. You are frightened if you protest they will steups and say to hell with you.
“Anybody who has sense, anybody who is the working class in Trinidad and Tobago, if you know you are accustomed to getting paid every week and you haven’t gotten paid in five weeks, or every month and you haven’t gotten paid in a month you all know how we are surviving.”
Money on the way
Contacted for a response, McClashie said the company had experienced lower demand for products as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
He said plans to deal with the financial issues were ongoing and he was sure the issue would be resolved, and workers paid.
“Lake Asphalt is currently experiencing cash-flow problems for a number of reasons, including the low demand for asphalt brought about by the downturn if activity directly related to the Covid pandemic.
“There are plans afoot to mitigate this financial shortfall and I am sure the line ministry (Energy) will speak to this.
“I am assured that the workers will soon be paid and that this situation will be resolved to everyone’s satisfaction,” he said.
The Energy Ministry later yesterday confirmed that it obtained Cabinet approval of subventions for LATT.
“Unfortunately, Lake Asphalt Trinidad and Tobago (1978) Ltd (LATT), like most businesses, has suffered as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic,” the ministry said in a statement.
“The Minister of Energy and Energy Industries has urgently sought and obtained Cabinet approval to be able to provide LATT with subventions to assist it in the payment of its expenses, including, the payment of its workers.
“This is the second intervention by the Government in 2021 to provide subventions to LATT in order that it can meet its obligations to its workforce,” the ministry stated.
Ministry of Energy personnel have communicated with the Ministry of Finance to prioritise the payment of the subvention.
The ministry said it was also looking to see how LATT can become self-sustainable.