TWO senior employees at the Agriculture Ministry’s Forestry Division have taken their trade union to court after it allegedly failed to intervene on their behalf in a dispute the workers have with their employer.
The employees are seeking to have the High Court compel the National Union of General and Federated Workers (NUGFW) to initiate legal action against the ministry after they were bypassed for promotion.
In addition to that, they are seeking to have the court order the union to pay thousands of dollars in loss of earnings which the men said they would have received if the union had acted in their interest.
Bringing the claim was attorney Richard Jaggassar on behalf of Deonarine Sookdeen and Winston Phillip, who are accusing the NUGFW of breach of contract and fiduciary duties.
That claim was filed last week and has since been docketed before Justice Frank Seepersad.
Sookdeen had been employed as a grade six driver/operator at the ministry for the past 39 years, and Phillip a grade four carpenter for the last 42 years.
Both had been employed as daily-paid workers.
In each of their claims, Sookdeen and Phillip said, based on their experience and qualifications in their respective areas of work, they ought to have been promoted to senior positions in the division when those became available in March and April last year.
However, this did not take place and, instead, they were bypassed and junior employees, who they claimed were not qualified, were promoted and given dual positions.
The men said by being passed over for promotion, they were automatically deprived of the greater salaries and benefits that would have naturally accompanied their new posts.
Sookdeen’s claim pointed out he had been bypassed for promotion since 2014.
Sookdeen and Phillip complained they had repeatedly asked the union to initiate the grievance process under the collective bargaining agreement, but it failed to do so.
Also, no reason was given by the union as to why this was not done.
In June of this year, the two sent a pre-action protocol letter to the union threatening to sue. However, to date the union has still not initiated any action to secure their interest, they claimed.