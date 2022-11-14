The Combined Services Officers’ Mess last Friday night honoured Wilfred Sidney Knox, the last surviving veteran of the warrior class who volunteered for the Allied Forces in the battle against Nazi Germany in World War II.
Remembrance Day is celebrated in honour of those who served in the two World Wars of 1914-1918 and 1939-1945. Each year the Trinidad and Tobago Legion honours those who served and fought, such as Ulric Cross (deceased).
Each year a Remembrance Dinner is held in honour of those who served and in memory of those who died.
This year the Combined Services Officers’ Mess, at the dinner at NAPA in Port of Spain on Friday night, paid glowing tribute to the glorious wartime exploits of Knox, 98, former executive chairman of the Massy Group.
Also present were Massy Group chairman Robert Bermudez; Chief of Defence Staff, Air Vice Daryl Daniel; Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds; media pioneer Ken Gordon; Captain Douglas Archer, president of the Combined Services Officers Mess; Knox’s daughters, Elizabeth and Patricia, to whom a citation was presented; local head of the Legion, Colonel Lyle Alexander, and many other dignitaries.
A citation was also presented to Bermudez with a recommendation that it be hung in the boardroom of the Massy Group.