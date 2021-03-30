A group of women locked themselves within their church at Cuche on Saturday after a man allegedly threatened them with a screw driver.
Police arrested a 29-year-old Rio Claro man for the offence of attempted sacrilege.
A police report on the incident said that around the women`s group of the Cushe Open Bible Church was having a function at Cunapo Southern Road, Cushe, when around 6.50 p.m. a man walked onto the compound.
The man, holding a screwdriver, shouted, "ah like what I seeing here".
The women ran inside the church and locked the doors.
Police were told that the man continued shouting the statement as he pushed and kicked at one of the church doors.
He also went to the side of the church and was seen peering inside.
One of the women spotted a group of men walking on the road and raised an alarm, and the man left the church compound.
Officers of the Biche police station responded and PC Lares and other officers took statements about the incident.
The suspect was arrested and was expected to appear in a virtual hearing before the Rio Claro Magistrate’s Court this week.