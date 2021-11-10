Richard Sitahal, the son of retired Rev Harold Sitahal

Richard Sitahal, the son of retired Rev Harold Sitahal

A morning church service in Chase Village on Sunday was disrupted when one of the parishioners collapsed and died.

Richard Sitahal, the son of retired Rev Harold Sitahal, fell unconscious during the communion service at Nistar Presbyterian Church.

Clerk of Session of the Chase Village Pastoral Region Gary Samai confirmed the news on Monday.

Samai said two doctors in the congregation provided support but the younger Sitahal subsequently died.

A beloved parishioner, Sitahal was known to have a heart condition, the Express was told.

Sitahal, 50, worked at the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC).

He was married and had two children.

His mother, Ruth Sitahal, is the church’s organist.

Samai said Sitahal’s parents, wife and children were present at the service and were left traumatised along with parishioners.

The exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

Samai extended condolences to the Sitahal family.

He told the Express counselling will be provided for them and members of the church.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Boy, 7, saves family as home burns

Boy, 7, saves family as home burns

Seven-year-old Zairion Alexander is being called a hero after he saved his relatives from a fire which destroyed 95 per cent of their Moriah home.

The fire occurred shortly after 11 p.m. on Monday.

Six people are now homeless after their single-storey home was destroyed.

+2
Rescued after 26 days

Rescued after 26 days

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds yesterday praised police for the rescue of kidnapped businessman Kartikay Ramsundar.

In a telephone interview with the Express, Hinds said he was happy that Ramsundar was rescued and reunited with his family. “I am proud of the law enforcement platform that they were able to make a significant breakthrough in this case,” he said.

Hinds said he was confident that police will continue their investigations and get to the root of the kidnapping to ensure there is no such recurrence.

Young: No need for NGC audit

Young: No need for NGC audit

There is no need for a forensic audit into the National Gas Company (NGC), Energy Minister Stuart Young has said.

He yesterday dismissed calls from the Opposition UNC for an immediate audit into NGC.

In a statement earlier yesterday, the UNC said “nothing less than an immediate forensic audit into the outrageous expenditure of what may total $650 million” was required.

Recommended for you