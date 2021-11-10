A morning church service in Chase Village on Sunday was disrupted when one of the parishioners collapsed and died.
Richard Sitahal, the son of retired Rev Harold Sitahal, fell unconscious during the communion service at Nistar Presbyterian Church.
Clerk of Session of the Chase Village Pastoral Region Gary Samai confirmed the news on Monday.
Samai said two doctors in the congregation provided support but the younger Sitahal subsequently died.
A beloved parishioner, Sitahal was known to have a heart condition, the Express was told.
Sitahal, 50, worked at the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC).
He was married and had two children.
His mother, Ruth Sitahal, is the church’s organist.
Samai said Sitahal’s parents, wife and children were present at the service and were left traumatised along with parishioners.
The exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed.
Samai extended condolences to the Sitahal family.
He told the Express counselling will be provided for them and members of the church.