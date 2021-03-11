A woman who went to Manzanilla Beach with a church group is believed to have drowned on Thursday.
She was identified as 35-year-old Tameka Harris.
A police report stated that Harris was among a group of members of Faith Healing Spiritual Baptiste Church when she insisted on going into the water at 4.16 am.
Harris, a labourer of La Horquetta, left the group and began tunning towards the water. She removed her clothing and went into the waters, police were told.
Police said the group lost sight of her.
Half an hour later, police said, Harris was seen floating near the shore.
She was pulled from the water and members performed Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) but there was no response.
She was pronounced dead and her body removed to the Forensic Science Centre.
ASP Revanales visited the scene and acting Cpl Singh is continuing investigations.