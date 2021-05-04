Six people have died in the past 24 hours from the Covid-19 coronavirus.
And an additional 235 people have tested positive.
It is the worst single day for Covid fatalities since Trinidad and Tobago recorded its first death in March 2020.
On Monday, the country recorded five deaths on a day that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley ordered a series of restrictions meant to slow the movement of people in a desperate attempt to slow the rate of infection to prevent the hospitals from being overwhelmed by cases.
As of this afternoon, the country had recorded 11,706 positive cases.
There are now 2,689 active positive cases, and a total of 185 deaths.
There are 264 people in hospitals.
Some 36 people are in step down facilities.
There are 227 people in State quarantine.
There are 2,154 people in home self-isolation.
Some 51,283 people have received the first dose of the vaccine.
A total of 196 people have been administered a second dose.
BED SPACE
Caura Hospital - Ward beds 98, ICU 2
Couva Medical and Multi-training Facility Hospital – Ward beds 150, ICU 18, HDU 38
Augustus Long – Ward beds 38, ICU 6, HDU 4
Arima Hospital – Ward beds 67, ICU 2, HDU 2
St Anns Hospital – Ward beds 10
Scarborough Hospital – Ward beds 99, ICU 2, HDU 5
Total number of beds for Covid patients 542
Number of ventilators in the public health care system - 90
It means that 48.7 per cent of the total number of beds have been taken.