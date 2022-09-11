Gunmen walked into a bar in Claxton Bay on Saturday night and opened fire on patrons, killing one.
The deceased was identified as 28-year-old Kyron Marcano. Two other men were wounded in the shooting which occurred at around 10.30pm.
Closed circuit television camera footage showed the men wearing hooded jackets and carrying weapons, walking into the bar.
A group of women, some wearing bikinis, who were standing outside the bar, fled on seeing the gunmen.
The men turned the guns on a group of men sitting at a table inside.
One of the gunmen stood over Marcano and fired five shots, hitting him about the body.
The shooter was seen running away. He stopped at the doorway as Marcano began screaming for help. The man walked back inside, fired five more shots and ran out.
More gunshots were heard inside before the second shooter was seen running away.
Marcano, of Zion Hill, St John's Village, was pronounced dead at the scene. The wounded men were taken to hospital.
Police said the shooters escaped.