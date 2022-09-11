bar

Gunmen walked into a bar in Claxton Bay on Saturday night and opened fire on patrons, killing one.

The deceased was identified as 28-year-old Kyron Marcano. Two other men were wounded in the shooting which occurred at around 10.30pm.

Closed circuit television camera footage showed the men wearing hooded jackets and carrying weapons, walking into the bar.

A group of women, some wearing bikinis, who were standing outside the bar, fled on seeing the gunmen.

The men turned the guns on a group of men sitting at a table inside.

One of the gunmen stood over Marcano and fired five shots, hitting him about the body.

The shooter was seen running away. He stopped at the doorway as Marcano began screaming for help. The man walked back inside, fired five more shots and ran out.

More gunshots were heard inside before the second shooter was seen running away.

Marcano, of Zion Hill, St John's Village, was pronounced dead at the scene. The wounded men were taken to hospital.

Police said the shooters escaped.

CRACKDOWN ON ORGANISED CRIME

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) intends to place a heavier focus on dismantling organised crime in this country.

Speaking with the Sunday Express last week, acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob said that over the next few months, improvements will be brought to the TTPS’ investigative capacity, capabilities, and methodologies, all with the direct intent of pulling apart organised crime and making this country a safer place.

CLEARED FOR TAKE-OFF

The State has scored a victory in the dispute with several Crown Point, Tobago, residents whose lands are to be acquired for the $1.2 billion ANR Robinson International Airport expansion project.

The High Court on Friday dismissed the residents’ applications for judicial review and an interim injunction to halt the acquisition process, clearing the way for the project to continue.

The residents, who live in Crompton Trace, Crown Point, identified as Zone D of the project, have been given a deadline of September 15 to vacate their properties.

