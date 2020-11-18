THREE years ago acting corporal Roxanne James was shot in the abdomen while on duty at the police station she was based.
While undergoing treatment at hospital, she suffered a stroke and loss of mobility to the left side of her body.
Since her return home three months later in December 2017, James has been using a wheelchair donated by a colleague. The chair has since served its time. “It is falling apart…It collapsing right now,” James told the Express. She is using a cushion as the seat and as back support for the chair.
In addition, due to the effects of the stroke, James is unable to manoeuvre the wheelchair by herself. “Somebody has to push me, put me in the chair to sit and then they push me to wherever I want to go…To go from point A to point B it is difficult when you have to actually sit and wait for somebody,” James said.
She is therefore seeking access to a motorised wheelchair which would allow her greater independence. “I would have more accessibility to different areas of the house, a lot of freedom and mobility,” James told the Express.
The mother of three also said a motorised chair would help with her interactions with her children, allowing her to do more activities with them. James has two sons ages four and 23 and a 13-year-old daughter. Her younger children are at present involved in online learning at home.
James is daily assisted by a friend who, on mornings, tidies her, places her in the wheelchair, administers her medication and prepares breakfast. While not fully able, James still ensures she is present in the kitchen to assist her friend with the preparation of lunch.
The 43-year-old also has the assistance of her husband, Harry James. “He never one day left my side, he’s very supportive …. Actually when I first came out of the hospital, I couldn’t do anything I couldn’t even sit up so he had to do everything,” she said.
While Harry James still has to help his wife take a shower and get dressed, she said she is advancing through therapy. This is done at her home three times a week. “Things are coming along slowly, the progress is being made slowly,” she said.
While the matter involving James being shot is before the court and she is unsure whether she will be able to return to duty as a police officer, a motorised wheelchair will help on her road to recovery.
Anyone willing to assist James with an electronic chair can contribute to account# SHO1008, which has been created under her name at AA Laquis.