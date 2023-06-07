A 61-year-old woman, taken away by police during a protest in Barrackpore on Tuesday, appeared virtually before a magistrate charged with disorderly behavior and resisting arrest.
Shairah Ali said she was not guilty to both offences when she faced magistrate Margaret Alert.
Ali was charged by constable Nalisha Mohammed-Aziz, who did not appear in court for the case.
Defence attorney Saddam Hosein said the matter stemmed from frustrations the residents of Barrackpore were facing with regards to the condition of roadways and a water shortage.
He said his client is diabetic and has heart disease and she was arrested around 3 p.m. and released around 11 p.m. He called for an expeditious trial and described the situation as a travesty of justice. Hosein said that the attorneys were prepared to deal with the trial. Ali was also represented by attorneys Petronilla Basdeo instructed by attorney Samantha Singh-Poona.
Alert said that apart from the lethargy from the police officers who appear before the Princes Town Second Magistrates’ Court, there should be no reason for the matter failing to proceed in a timely manner.
Basdeo asked for disclosure of any diary extracts and video recordings. She said she was aware that there were several recordings.
At least one video, lasting 36 seconds, circulating on social media showed a police officer addressing Ali who was standing with others at the side of the road. The officer told her to lower her voice and about disorderly behavour. Ali however said she was being peaceful. The officer told her she was under arrest and warned about resisting arrest.
Ali, the grandmother of four, was granted $40,000 bail the previous night at the police station, by a justice of the peace. She was allowed to continue on this bail and the matter adjourned to July 5.