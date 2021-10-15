A woman police constable was charged with the offence of misbehaviour in public office, and abetting in misbehaviour following an incident three months ago at a guesthouse in Port-of-Spain.
Natalie Pascall, 36, was remanded into custody by a Port-of-Spain magistrate until the next case hearing on November 11.
Pascall, of Boyton Avenue, Phase III La Horquetta, Arima, and St Barbs Road, Belmont, was jointly charged with Kyle Joseph, 40, of Belle Eau Road, Belmont.
Joseph was granted $300,000 with a surety with bail conditions that he surrender his passport and report to his local police station three times per week.
The charges stem from an incident in July in which a video showed a group of people dressed as police officers and a member of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force, heavily armed with firearms, at a guesthouse in St Ann’s.
Police were informed that the group were at the location for unlawful purposes.
Assistant Commissioner of Police, Criminal Division, Sharon Gomez-Copper and her team conducted investigations and arrested the two suspects.
The Criminal Division’s team was supported by officers of the Port-of-Spain Criminal Investigations Department, the Special Investigations Unit, Strategic Operations Unit, Information Technology Department, Cybercrime and Social Media Unit, Inter-Agency Task Force, Guard and Emergency Unit, among others.
Enquiries are still being conducted in relation to other persons involved in the incident.
ACP Gomez-Cooper commended the officers involved in the investigation thus far and assures that they continue to work tirelessly to bring the remaining suspects to justice.